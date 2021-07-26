Broncos wary of trading for Aaron Rodgers?

The Denver Broncos have been the team most frequently linked to Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers if the Packers were to give in and trade him. However, Rodgers on the Broncos may not be as obvious a fit as it looks on paper.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos are unsure if they would pursue Rodgers if he became available. Denver may have reservations about the expected cost of acquiring Rodgers.

The belief is the Packers would want three first-round picks and a second-rounder if Rodgers were traded. That doesn’t even include the financial portion of the acquisition. There is a belief that the Broncos would be reluctant to give up all of that to land Rodgers, while simultaneously paying him what he’s worth.

There is also a sense that the Broncos are more than just a Rodgers acquisition away from becoming Super Bowl contenders, which raises further questions about whether such a deal would be worth it.

Chatter linking Rodgers and the Broncos has become so common that even one Denver player has been willing to publicly endorse such a move. However, there has been nothing resolved between Rodgers and the Packers, putting the entire situation on hold. Add in that teams appear to have stopped trying to test the Packers’ resolve on the trade front and it certainly looks like Rodgers’ 2021 options may end up being Green Bay or nothing.