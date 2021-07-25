Here is how much money Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants from Packers

The issues Aaron Rodgers has with the Green Bay Packers are supposedly not about money, but that does not necessarily mean money can’t fix them.

A recent report claimed Rodgers turned down a multi-year contract extension from the Packers this offseason that would have made him the highest-paid player in football. Of course, all that matters with NFL contracts is guaranteed money, and there were no details about the structure of the supposed offer.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was told by a source that Rodgers is open to committing to the Packers beyond the 2021 season. What the reigning MVP wants is a contract that is structured in a way that proves the team isn’t going to replace him with Jordan Love in the near future. According to Florio, one team that has or had interest in Rodgers believes he is looking for $90 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

An average salary of $45 million would put Rodgers on the same level as Patrick Mahomes. The guaranteed aspect of the contract would obviously prove Green Bay is committed to Rodgers for at least two more years. It might also influence the Packers to go all-in to build the best roster possible in 2021 and 2022, though they have generally always taken a long-term approach to roster construction.

History tells us that offer is not coming, even for Rodgers. There’s a reason the Packers traded up last year to draft Love. They believe he can be their quarterback of the future, and showing Brett Favre the door to turn things over to Rodgers certainly worked out for them. Why would they change their approach?

There have been indications recently that Rodgers will play this season. The most likely scenario could be an agreement between the two sides that essentially assures they make one more run at a title before parting ways. Rodgers and Davante Adams may have hinted at that with their recent social media activity.