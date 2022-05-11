Packers to have interest in top remaining free agent receivers?

There are still a few remaining free agent wide receivers of note on the market, and one reporter thinks the Green Bay Packers could be a factor for the players.

Ian Rapoport was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday and asked about a few receivers, like Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry. He was asked specifically whether the Packers could be a possibility for those receivers.

“All of those guys would make sense for Green Bay, who I would say might add another receiver at some point, Rapoport said.

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UXRLxnqNFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl, so he is in no rush to sign with a new team. Jones was cut by the Titans in March and still looking for a new team. The 33-year-old had 31 catches for 434 yards in 10 games last season. Either of those players seem like they could be a possibility for Green Bay.

Landry is a different story.

Landry, 29, had 52 catches for 570 yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 games last season. He already has received plenty of interest from teams. His contract demands may be beyond what Green Bay can afford.

The Packers are currently over the cap, but they could have some room for a guy like Jones or Beckham. The Packers also selected a pair of receivers during the draft in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.