Report: Jarvis Landry drawing interest from Browns’ rival

Jarvis Landry is said to be open to a reunion with the Cleveland Browns after they made him a salary cap casualty earlier this offseason, but could the veteran wide receiver wind up with a rival team instead?

The Baltimore Ravens have expressed interest in Landry, according to Brian Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

A report several week ago claimed the Browns were making an effort to re-sign Landry. Cutting him saved the team nearly $15 million in salary cap space, so the move was hardly a shock.

Plans may have changed after the Browns drafted a pair of wide receivers. They took Purdue’s David Bell in the third round and Oklahoma’s Mike Woods in the sixth. While neither is a lock to start, the Browns may be less inclined to bring Landry back now.

Landry has supposedly been asking for a lot of money, which may be why he is still a free agent. The 29-year-old had a down season last year with just 52 catches in 12 games, but he battled injuries and poor quarterback play.

The Ravens need help at wide receiver after they traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Landry seems like he would be a decent fit in Baltimore.