Report: Packers were interested in signing Antonio Brown

Tom Brady seems like he was never going to let Antonio Brown sign with a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the troubled wide receiver still drew interest elsewhere. According to one report, Brown may have turned down an opportunity to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that the Packers called Brown when he was a free agent to gauge his interest in playing for them.

“Green Bay made a call to Antonio Brown. I think they checked in,” Schefter said. “I don’t think it ever went anywhere, but they did check in to see if he’d have any interest in going to Green Bay. I think if you’re Antonio Brown you’d probably rather go to Tampa than Green Bay.”

The Packers have arguably the best wide receiver in football in Davante Adams, but they have very little in the passing game beyond him. Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery and has been out, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been inconsistent for years. Rodgers would certainly benefit from having another talented receiver to throw to.

Of course, none of that matters now. Brady was so determined to have Brown as a teammate again that he has made living arrangements for the Pro Bowler. In hindsight, Brown probably was never going to sign with any other team.