Report: Packers broke off Jonathan Taylor talks after Colts asked for 1 player

The Green Bay Packers were among the teams that had legitimate interest in Jonathan Taylor during the preseason, but there is one player they were not willing to give up in a potential trade for the star running back.

The Colts asked the Packers for second-year wide receiver Christian Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Green Bay never considered including Watson in a trade for Taylor and quickly shot the request down.

Watson, a second-round pick last year, caught fire over the second half of his rookie season. His nine touchdowns were tied for the most among NFL rookies, and eight of them came from Week 10 on. He is expected to be the Packers’ top receiver this season as they begin the Jordan Love era.

Schefter reports that the Packers only offered draft-pick compensation for Taylor and talks eventually fizzled out.

The Colts also asked another team for a top wide receiver when discussing possible Taylor trades.

Thus far, it has seemed like the Colts do not actually want to trade Taylor. They could still deal him prior to the Oct. 31 deadline, but the asking price would have to become much more reasonable. Either that, or a rival team would need to suddenly become a lot more desperate.