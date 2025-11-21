Packers star slams MetLife Stadium after suffering knee injury on turf

The Green Bay Packers got positive news on running back Josh Jacobs, who suffered an injury Sunday on MetLife Stadium turf. But that didn’t stop Jacobs from slamming the stadium’s field all the same.

Jacobs hurt his knee early in the second quarter of the Packers’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets at the aforementioned venue in East Rutherford, N.J. He did not return to the contest, finishing with 40 yards on 7 carries in the 27-20 Green Bay win.

Despite Packers fans fearing the worst, Jacobs managed to avoid a serious injury. The All-Pro running back only needed to miss one day of practice and looks poised to take the field for his team’s Week 12 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs was seen on the field on Thursday running individual drills. After the session, one reporter asked him to talk about MetLife Stadium — and Jacobs did not mince words.

“Definitely the worst. Always been the worst,” Jacobs said, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I know if I ever play there again, I would never talk about it, because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the a–.”

Several high-profile players have suffered long-term injuries at MetLife Stadium over the past few seasons, most notably former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in his debut game with the Jets. The venue has repeatedly been trashed by players across the league as a result. The stadium’s reputation has visiting players dreading road games against the Jets or Giants on their team’s schedule.

However, Jacobs and other players hoping for any changes should not hold their breath. A recent report indicated that the Jets and Giants have “no plans to rip out the turf,” given the data (or lack thereof) that it causes more injuries than other fields.