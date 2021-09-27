Packers WR has message for 49ers after Aaron Rodgers’ comeback win

Marquez Valdes-Scantling sent a perfect tweet about Aaron Rodgers after their Green Bay Packers came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Packers led for nearly the entire game until the Niners scored with 37 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead. Though San Francisco was celebrating their great 2-minute drill and taking their first lead of the game, there was one big problem: they left too much time on the clock.

Rodgers completed two passes to get his team into field goal range. Then Mason Crosby nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Packers a 30-28 victory.

Valdes-Scantling sent a great message to the Niners after the game, shaming them for leaving Rodgers with 37 seconds left.

Y’all left 12 with time on the clock? Y’all ain’t seen his résumé? — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) September 27, 2021

He’s right.

That was a mistake by the Niners, but they were probably more focused on the pressing task at hand: scoring to actually take the lead. Asking them to score while leaving the Packers as little time possible might have been a bit too much.

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to a better player, which is the case with Rodgers. MVS had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the game and had a good connection with Rodgers on a deep ball.

It’s no surprise to see MVS say this about Rodgers considering the way the quarterback has had his back in the past.