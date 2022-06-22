Packers player hoping to break unusual NFL record

One Green Bay Packers player is looking to set a record that is not on most people’s radar.

Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis told reporters this week that he would like to break the record for most seasons ever played by a tight end.

“This year, I’ll tie the record,” he said, per Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz. “It would be great to break it and then I would consider, ‘OK, I’ve done that.’ Eighteen [seasons] is kind of bizarre, especially at the tight end position.”

The current record for tight ends is held by Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez — both played 17 seasons before retiring. For reference, Tom Brady, about to enter his 23rd season, is the longest-tenured active player. Hall of Fame QB and placekicker George Blanda holds the record for most seasons of any NFL player with 26.

Lewis is already 38 and is the last active player from the 2006 NFL Draft. But he has been pretty durable throughout his entire career and even played in all 17 games for the Packers last season (though he caught just 23 passes and was more of a blocker for the team).

While Lewis is only signed through the 2022 season, he may get another contract from the Packers for Year 18 if he can stay healthy and productive. After all, Lewis is more well-liked in Green Bay than this predecessor of his.