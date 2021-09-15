Ex-Packers TE Jermichael Finley once again bashes Aaron Rodgers

Jermichael Finley has long had personal issues with Aaron Rodgers, so it is hardly a surprise that the former Green Bay Packers tight end jumped at the opportunity to share his thoughts on Rodgers’ abysmal Week 1 performance.

During an appearance on the “Keyshawn JWill & Max” show Wednesday, Finley questioned whether Rodgers is truly motivated to win this season.

“It’s the National Football League. Each offseason, you have to work like it’s your last season. I just don’t see a work ethic in Aaron Rodgers that I have in previous years,” Finley said. “You can see it right through his helmet. The eyes and the face tell everything about the personality. I just don’t see that hunger to go win another championship.”

“I just think it’s cliche and talk that guys get up there and say, ‘Oh, I want to win a championship.’ It sounds good, but I want to see what you do on the field.”

Max Kellerman noted that Finley has a history of ripping Rodgers and said most people will likely view his opinion as biased. Finley said he is “not a hater” and feels he is making an obvious observation about his former teammate.

Finley has been taking shots at Rodgers for years. He hinted back in 2015 that he believed Rodgers would be exposed when he lost Jordy Nelson, but Rodgers has obviously been just fine.

Prior to the 2012 season, Finley said he had no chemistry with Rodgers. Then after the season began, his agent criticized Rodgers and said the quarterback was not a good leader. Rather than downplaying things while the two were still teammates, Finley complained a month later that he had issues with Rodgers. Then a month after that, he vented again.

You get the point. Finley doesn’t like Rodgers. The reigning MVP was absent for a lot of the offseason, which is why many were thrilled to see him struggle in Green Bay’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. We could have predicted Finley would feel that way as well.