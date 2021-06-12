Packers president has another unflattering quote about Aaron Rodgers

Whether he means to or not, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy seems willing to further inflame the Aaron Rodgers situation with his public comments.

Speaking at an event Thursday at Lambeau Field, Murphy attributed a quote to late Packers GM Ted Thompson, who drafted Rodgers in 2005. Murphy said Thompson often referred to Rodgers as “complicated.”

“I’m often reminded though … of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year),” Murphy said, via NBC 26 Green Bay. “(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he’s a… and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.'”

It’s not clear what Murphy is trying to do here, if there’s a point to it at all. Perhaps he’s trying to turn the fanbase against Rodgers to a certain degree. Either way, it feels a bit off using Thompson’s words to seemingly throw shade at Rodgers. That’s especially true when Thompson, who died in January, isn’t here to add any context to it.

Murphy said earlier in the month that Rodgers had divided the Packers’ fanbase. In the same quote, he also said both sides should stay publicly quiet and work things out. It might be best if he took his own advice, because if Rodgers is as complicated as Murphy is saying, this seems unlikely to go down well.