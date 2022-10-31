 Skip to main content
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected for shoving Bills practice player

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Quay Walker shoves a Bills member

Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s game between his Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills for an incident on the sideline.

Buffalo was leading 14-7 in the second quarter and had the ball for a 2nd-and-6 at midfield. James Cook rushed for 7 yards and was tackled by Walker by the sideline.

Walker rolled near some Bills members, one of whom helped Walker up. Walker didn’t like being touched and swatted at the Bills person in question.

Walker was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The officials later decided to eject Walker.

NBC later reported that the person Walker tangled with was Zach Davidson, a practice squad tight end for the Bills.

Walker, a first-round pick out of Georgia, was leading the Packers with five tackles in the game.

Quay WalkerZach Davidson
