Packers signing notable ex-Vikings rival

The Green Bay Packers are making peace with a longtime rival.

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph is signing with the Packers in free agency, Joseph’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN on Wednesday. The move ends Joseph’s tenure in Minnesota after three seasons.

Joseph, a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season, had been the kicker of choice for the Vikings since signing with them in 2021. He went 24/30 (80.0 percent) on field goal tries and 36/38 (94.7 percent) on extra-point attempts in 2023.

Green Bay’s starting kicker last season was rookie Anders Carlson, but he led the league in missed kicks (13) and was notably shaky in the postseason as well. Now the Packers are bringing in Joseph, 29, as a veteran option to push Carlson, 25.