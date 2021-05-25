Report: Packers not going to make this change for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers publicly confirmed on Monday that he is frustrated with the Green Bay Packers. It has been widely reported that his biggest issue is with Brian Gutekunst, but the team has no plans to move on from its general manager.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said on “Get Up!” Tuesday that Packers president Mark Murphy has told everyone within the organization that the team is committed to Gutekunst. If Rodgers refuses to come back as long as Gutekunst remains in his current position, it sounds like the reigning NFL MVP is going to have to stay home.

Spent some time with @Espngreeny on @GetUpESPN this morning discussing the meaning of Aaron Rodgers’ comments. pic.twitter.com/mIYOAYME7C — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 25, 2021

“If he wants Brian Gutenkust removed as general manager, that’s not happening,” Demovsky said. “Packers president Mark Murphy has told everyone within the organization that we are recommitted and staying with Gutekunst as general manager, so that’s not happening. If that’s a condition of Rodgers returning, then this is not happening.”

Rodgers joined Kenny Mayne on Monday for the host’s final “SportsCenter” with ESPN. Mayne asked Rodgers multiple questions about the quarterback’s situation with the Packers. Rodgers insisted that Green Bay’s decision to trade up and draft Jordan Love in the first round last year was never a problem for him. He said he is more unhappy with the “philosophy” of the organization at the moment.

You can read more of Rodgers’ remarks here.

For whatever reason, Rodgers does not seem to like Gutekunst. That could be about communication. Rodgers may also be lying about his feelings on the Love pick. Either way, it does not sound like the two sides are close to finding a resolution.