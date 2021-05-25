Aaron Rodgers denies having any issue with Jordan Love draft pick

Aaron Rodgers denied on Monday that he had any issues with the Green Bay Packers selecting Jordan Love in last year’s NFL Draft.

Rodgers joined Kenny Mayne for an interviewed that aired on the host’s final “SportsCenter” before parting ways with the network. Mayne asked Rodgers multiple questions about the quarterback’s situation with the Packers.

Rodgers said that the Packers taking Love in the 2020 draft was not his issue.

“It’s never been about the draft pick. I love Jordan (Love). I love the coaching staff. I love my teammates. It’s just about a philosophy and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make things go,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers went on to say how it’s about people like Vince Lombardi, Brett Favre and presumably, himself.

Even if Rodgers says it’s not about the Love pick, that was the catalyst for the issues. Rodgers could see right in front of him that the Packers were working on a succession plan at quarterback. Then he went out and won MVP, which threw a “wrench” in the situation, according to Rodgers.

So what is the big issue for Rodgers if not the Love pick? He reportedly has a personal issue with the team’s general manager.