Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement

October 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
August 12, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson may influence his decision about when to retire. Rodgers emphasized that it would not be the only factor, and likely not even the deciding one, but did concede that it would certainly play a role.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in April’s draft, appears to be Rodgers’ new favorite. He has actually positioned himself as Rodgers’ top target in recent weeks, and the veteran’s confidence in him seems to be growing.

This is certainly a big shift from where things were during preseason. After the Davante Adams trade, the Packers had few trusted wide receivers for Rodgers to lean on, and did not seem thrilled with how the rookies were performing. That certainly appears to be shifting as the season goes on, and it appears to be making Rodgers more confident about the team’s future.

Of course, Rodgers still has some veterans he might like to bring to the Packers. The emergence of Doubs changes things, though, and may open the door to Rodgers sticking around a year or two longer than he might have otherwise.

