Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson may influence his decision about when to retire. Rodgers emphasized that it would not be the only factor, and likely not even the deciding one, but did concede that it would certainly play a role.

Aaron Rodgers was asked today if emergence of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson might make him want to play longer. He mentioned a number of factors in his decision — physical, mental, personnel. "Seeing the development of those guys can't help but be a part of the decision." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 5, 2022

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in April’s draft, appears to be Rodgers’ new favorite. He has actually positioned himself as Rodgers’ top target in recent weeks, and the veteran’s confidence in him seems to be growing.

Aaron Rodgers trust in Romeo Doubs is clearly growing. Over the last two weeks, Doubs… – Leads the team in total targets (16)

– Leads the team in routes (63)

– Also leads the team in first read target share (29.5%) via @FantasyPtsData — Graham Barfield (@GrahamBarfield) October 4, 2022

This is certainly a big shift from where things were during preseason. After the Davante Adams trade, the Packers had few trusted wide receivers for Rodgers to lean on, and did not seem thrilled with how the rookies were performing. That certainly appears to be shifting as the season goes on, and it appears to be making Rodgers more confident about the team’s future.

Of course, Rodgers still has some veterans he might like to bring to the Packers. The emergence of Doubs changes things, though, and may open the door to Rodgers sticking around a year or two longer than he might have otherwise.