Pacman Jones scheduled for rematch in boxing fight

Pacman Jones has a payday ahead, and it’s not related to football.

No, Jones will be stepping back into the ring and fighting Bobby “Lights Out” Laing on a Rough ‘N Rowdy fight card on December 9 in Providence, Rhode Island. Rough ‘N Rowdy is a boxing promotion that was purchased by Barstool Sports, which the media company now packages as pay-per-view events.

Laing beat Pacman in their first fight, which took place in August 2021.

Jones discussed matters on “The Yak,” a radio show hosted by Big Cat.

“I’m on bad intentions this time. I’m not shaking no f—ing hands. I’m not doing all that. I’m coming to do one thing and one thing only. The one thing is to win the f—ing fight,” Pacman said on the show (profanity censored by LBS).

Both fighters had trained ahead of their 2021 fight and they were each in good shape. But they seemed to be fighting in slow motion when they threw their punches, which further cements just how good pro boxers are.

Pacman, 39, played in the NFL from 2005-2018. He was the No. 6 overall pick in 2005 and made a Pro Bowl, though his career was marred by numerous arrests and other issues.