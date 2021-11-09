Pacman Jones sentenced to jail time for bar fight

Former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones has been in trouble with the law on numerous occasions, and he will serve jail time for his most recent arrest.

Jones was arrested back in February after he got into a fight at a bar in Cincinnati. The former Bengals star was charged with misdemeanor assault after he was accused of beating a man unconscious. According to TMZ, Jones has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for the incident, but he won’t have to serve all of them.

Jones pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the fight. He was given a 180-day jail sentence, with 150 of the days suspended. Jones will only have to serve 30 days if he stays out of trouble. He’s also been sentenced to nine months probation and will have to abstain from drinking alcohol and abide by a 9 p.m. curfew during that time.

The February arrest was one of several for Jones. The 38-year-old was suspended the entire 2007 season and part of 2008 for a strip club shooting he incited. He was arrested at a casino as recently as 2019.

Jones was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 6 overall pick in 2005. He spent the bulk of his career with the Bengals. Jones retired in 2019 and opened up last year about his mental health issues.

Photo: Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones watches during warm ups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports