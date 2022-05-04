Panthers could still add another quarterback?

The Carolina Panthers drafted a quarterback, but that may not be the end their moves at the position.

Carolina currently has Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and PJ Walker on their depth chart. The team has also been linked to Baker Mayfield for the last month.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer said in his Monday column that Carolina could still add another QB. He mentions Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, and the recently-released Nick Foles as possibilities.

Garoppolo and Mayfield would very likely win a QB competition with Darnold and present upgrades. We don’t know yet how good Corral might be. But you have to wonder just how much it would be worth the slight upgrade for Carolina to get one of those quarterbacks.

None of the aforementioned QBs are probably the long-term answer for the Panthers. They might want to wait until 2023 to draft their answer. But by then, Matt Rhule may no longer have a job. He almost assuredly would want the team to have the best QB possible in 2022.

Carolina has won exactly five games in each of the last three seasons.