Struggling Panthers rule out 1 big change on offense

November 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bryce Young warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are a mess, but head coach Frank Reich is not considering making one radical change to try to improve the team’s fortunes.

Reich on Monday was asked about potentially benching quarterback Bryce Young in favor of veteran backup Andy Dalton. The head coach quickly ruled that out as a consideration, however.

There would not be much of a point in making this sort of change. Dalton started one game this season with Young sidelined by injury and lost it without making much of an impression. Young has certainly been underwhelming, with just nine touchdowns and eight interceptions so far, but the problems in Carolina go much deeper. The offense is bad, the scheme is not succeeding, and to make matters worse, the play of CJ Stroud in Houston has raised questions about whether the Panthers picked the right quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Changes are probably inevitable for the 1-9 Panthers, but not at the quarterback position. Reich may soon find that he is the one in trouble if things don’t change quickly.

Andy DaltonBryce YoungCarolina Panthers
