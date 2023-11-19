NFL insider shares which head coach is closest to being fired

History tells us that at least a handful of NFL head coaches will lose their jobs in the coming weeks, and there is one who is reportedly closer to being fired than all of his peers.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is on the hot seat. Glazer described Reich as having “the hottest seat in the league.”

On one hand, that is not shocking. The Panthers entered Week 11 with a 1-9 record. Most people would consider them the worst team in football. They have not been competitive this season.

Of course, Reich is only in his first year with the Panthers. It is hard to judge a coach’s performance based on one season. The biggest issue for Reich may be that he had a hand in Carolina drafting Bryce Young, which has not worked out in Year 1.

Reich was hired in large part because of his history of success with quarterbacks. The Panthers might be discouraged by his inability to get more out of Young, especially when you see what CJ Stroud has done with the Houston Texans.

Some of the recent changes Reich has made reek of desperation. If things remain ugly for the Panthers down the stretch, Reich may not be back for a second year.