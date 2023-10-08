 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 8, 2023

Panthers provide update on Chandler Zavala after scary injury

October 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Chandler Zavala thumbs up

The Carolina Panthers provided an update Sunday on rookie offensive lineman Chandler Zavala after he suffered a scary injury against the Detroit Lions.

Zavala stayed down motionless for several minutes during the first half of Sunday’s game after suffering a neck injury while blocking. The rookie fell face-first to the ground and had to be carted off, though he did give a thumbs up to the Ford Field crowd as he left the field.

Zavala was taken to a local hospital. According to the team, he was alert and had movement in all his extremities.

A fourth-round draft pick out of NC State, Zavala has started all five regular season games for the Panthers thus far on the season.

Article Tags

Chandler Zavala
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus