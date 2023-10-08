Panthers provide update on Chandler Zavala after scary injury

The Carolina Panthers provided an update Sunday on rookie offensive lineman Chandler Zavala after he suffered a scary injury against the Detroit Lions.

Zavala stayed down motionless for several minutes during the first half of Sunday’s game after suffering a neck injury while blocking. The rookie fell face-first to the ground and had to be carted off, though he did give a thumbs up to the Ford Field crowd as he left the field.

Promising sign as Chandler Zavala gives a thumbs up while being carted off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1iOQcfv8qe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023

Zavala was taken to a local hospital. According to the team, he was alert and had movement in all his extremities.

A fourth-round draft pick out of NC State, Zavala has started all five regular season games for the Panthers thus far on the season.