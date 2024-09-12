Panthers coach addresses Bryce Young’s status as starter

Bryce Young’s 2024 NFL season got off to a poor start, but that does not mean the Carolina Panthers are anywhere close to throwing in the towel on the young quarterback.

Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales was asked by the media Wednesday if the team has any plans to bench Young. Canales made it clear that’s not in the cards.

“The best experience you can have is to be on the field and to just live it. He’s got 16 games from last year. He’s got another one under his belt. So we just keep building on experience … there’s no way to replace that,” Canales said.

Dave Canales has no plans to sit Panthers QB Bryce Young: ‘’The best experience you can get is on the field.’’ pic.twitter.com/75tq9JeeRL — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 11, 2024

Young went 13/30 for 161 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his Panthers’ 47-10 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. That comes after Young passed for just 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games last season. His Panthers went 2-14 in his starts.

Carolina was hoping for improvement in 2024 following a 2-15 showing last year that saw the team fire Frank Reich as head coach. Things got off to an even worse start in 2024. But Carolina is committed to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and plans to let him work through his problems.