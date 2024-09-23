 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 23, 2024

Panthers coach Dave Canales makes strong statement about Andy Dalton

September 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dave Canales at the podium

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers’ decision to bench Bryce Young paid immediate dividends, and head coach Dave Canales seems intent on not making another change anytime soon.

Andy Dalton led the Panthers to a convincing 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday. The veteran went 26/37 for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Simply put, the Panthers looked like a completely team with the 36-year-old Dalton leading the way than they did in any of Young’s 18 starts over the past two seasons. On Monday, Canales made it very clear that there is not going to be a week-to-week quarterback controversy.

“Andy’s our quarterback. He gives us our best chance to win,” Canales told reporters.

That was an easy statement for Canales to make coming off such an impressive win and Pro Bowl-caliber performance from Dalton. Still, it is noteworthy considering the reports that surfaced over the weekend claiming the Panthers plan to give Young another chance to start this season.

Dalton is not going to continue lighting up defenses the way he did on Sunday. But if he can win some games and keep Carolina in contention in others, there will be no reason for Canales to go back to Young.

Article Tags

Andy DaltonCarolina PanthersDave Canales
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus