Panthers coach Dave Canales makes strong statement about Andy Dalton

The Carolina Panthers’ decision to bench Bryce Young paid immediate dividends, and head coach Dave Canales seems intent on not making another change anytime soon.

Andy Dalton led the Panthers to a convincing 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday. The veteran went 26/37 for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Simply put, the Panthers looked like a completely team with the 36-year-old Dalton leading the way than they did in any of Young’s 18 starts over the past two seasons. On Monday, Canales made it very clear that there is not going to be a week-to-week quarterback controversy.

“Andy’s our quarterback. He gives us our best chance to win,” Canales told reporters.

That was an easy statement for Canales to make coming off such an impressive win and Pro Bowl-caliber performance from Dalton. Still, it is noteworthy considering the reports that surfaced over the weekend claiming the Panthers plan to give Young another chance to start this season.

Dalton is not going to continue lighting up defenses the way he did on Sunday. But if he can win some games and keep Carolina in contention in others, there will be no reason for Canales to go back to Young.