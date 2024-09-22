Report reveals Panthers’ surprising plan for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers made a surprising move when they benched Bryce Young just two games into his second NFL season, but the team is reportedly planning to give Young another shot.

Young is expected to start for the Panthers again at some point during the 2024 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday. Andy Dalton is starting against the Raiders on Sunday, but Rapoport was told by sources that Young’s benching should “be viewed as more of a break than anything.”

The Panthers are hoping that Young will benefit from being forced to take a step back. Of course, it hardly sounds like Young is on board with the decision. The former No. 1 overall pick was said to be stunned and angry over being benched. There have been questions this week about whether he might ask to be traded.

Young probably feels that he is being punished for being placed in a bad situation. The Panthers fired several coaches during the former Alabama star’s rookie season and then brought in a new head coach this year. Rather than letting Young work through his struggles, new coach Dave Canales benched Young after just two games.

If Carolina were to show improvement with Dalton under center, it would be difficult to imagine them going back to Young. It is also possible that Young prefers a fresh start with another team, anyway.