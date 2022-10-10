Panthers announce major Matt Rhule decision

The Carolina Panthers have made a significant change in the wake of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Matt Rhule has been fired as the head coach of the Panthers, according to a press release from the team. Steve Wilks, who was previously Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, will take over as interim head coach.

Rhule finishes with a record of 11-27 in two-plus seasons with the Panthers. He landed the job after leading a major turnaround at Baylor. Rhule was hired as the head coach at Baylor following a successful tenure at Temple. The Bears went 1-11 in his first season but were 11-3 in his third season in 2019 and lost in the Sugar Bowl.

Should he choose to go back to the collegiate level, Rhule will likely be viewed as a top candidate for several openings.

Rhule won just four games in each of his first two seasons in Carolina. The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield this past offseason, but that move did not pay off. Rhule seemed to point the finger at Mayfield recently for the Panthers’ struggles.

A report on Sunday claimed Rhule had been at odds with a key member of his staff. The timing of Rhule being fired and that report surfacing is almost certainly not a coincidence.