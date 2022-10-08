Report: Matt Rhule at odds with OC amid offensive struggles

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is reportedly clashing with one of his newest assistant coaches less than a third of the way into the NFL season.

Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo are experiencing “increasing communication issues” amid the Panthers’ offensive struggles, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. While there have been no signals of discord publicly, the suggestion is that Rhule and McAdoo have not been on the same page behind the scenes as they try to sort out the team’s offensive issues.

The Panthers are averaging just 262.3 yards per game on a league-worst 53.3 plays per game. The acquisition of Baker Mayfield has not paid dividends, which Rhule has made quite clear. At 1-3, the team looks to be embarking on another lost season.

McAdoo was a high-profile offseason hire, replacing Joe Brady as Carolina’s offensive coordinator. He has not brought the desired results so far, and both he and Rhule will be feeling the pressure. For now, the head coach’s job appears safe, but that could change at the end of the season if things do not turn around.