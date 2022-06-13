 Skip to main content
Panthers host two-time Pro Bowler for free agent visit

June 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt Rhule during a game

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers want to bolster their defensive front heading into training camp, and Carlos Dunlap is one player they are taking a closer look at.

Dunlap had a free agent visit scheduled in Carolina on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The defensive end is from South Carolina, so he may have interest in joining his home team.

Dunlap, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2010 and played from them until midway through 2020, when he was traded to Seattle. Dunlap made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016.

Despite his age, Dunlap was very productive last year in Seattle. He appeared in all 17 games and had 8.5 sacks. The former Florida star has missed only a few games over the past several seasons.

