Report: NFC team has already shown interest in Denzel Mims

Frustrated with his role, New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently requested a trade. The team was made aware of that desire this past Thursday courtesy of Mims’ agent.

The trade request appears to be the culmination of a very odd relationship between the Jets and their 2020 second-round pick. But the good news for both parties is that there seems to be significant interest in Mims.

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers have already put in a phone call to the Jets, inquiring about Mims and a potential cost.

Mims is a big target (6-3, 207) who had just eight catches for 133 yards last yr. Might benefit from change of scenery. Also, Fitterer and Jets GM Joe Douglas have a trading history (see Darnold, Sam). — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 26, 2022

As Person alludes, there is some obvious familiarity between Mims and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The pair spent three seasons together at Baylor and Mims recorded 182 receptions for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns during that time (2017-2019).

Since entering the NFL however, Mims has fallen off in terms of playing time and production. He’s caught just 31 passes for 490 yards as a member of the Jets, and has yet to find the end zone.

Although the Panthers have DJ Moore and former Jet Robbie Anderson at the top of their wide receiver depth chart, they would happily add more playmakers for quarterback Baker Mayfield. But don’t expect Carolina to be the only team interested in Mims.