Panthers players aboard plane that ran off airport taxiway

Carolina Panthers players and coaches were involved in a somewhat alarming incident at the end of their flight back from New England on Thursday night.

According to a report from WBTV News, Panthers players and coaches were among the passengers on a Delta flight that ran off the taxiway following a landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C., early Friday morning. Emergency crews gathered at the aircraft and towed stairs over to help passengers de-plane.

Fortunately, the Panthers on Friday confirmed reports that there were no injuries.

“The team can confirm that their chartered team plane, after landing safely, did run off the taxiway and into mud,” the Panthers said. “The team can also confirm that no injuries were reported and no one was hurt.”

Delta said there were 188 passengers on board the the plane when the landing gear on the right side of the aircraft exited the taxiway following a normal landing. All passengers were bused to the terminal after they were helped off the plane.

The Panthers had just returned home from losing 17-3 to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., so it goes without saying that they did not have the best night.