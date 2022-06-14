Report: 1 team showing sense of ‘urgency’ to trade for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns may be getting closer to trading Baker Mayfield.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Browns have engaged in active trade discussions involving Mayfield leading up to the start of minicamp. While Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary is still an obstacle, one team has shown “urgency” to trade for the former first overall pick — the Carolina Panthers.

There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks ongoing. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 14, 2022

Jones notes that the Panthers currently have the best offer on the table for Mayfield. They likely want Cleveland to eat most of the money Mayfield is owed. It has been reported that there is a specific amount teams want the Browns to pay in any potential Mayfield deal.

The Panthers have seemed like the most logical Mayfield suitor all along. Sam Darnold struggled when given an opportunity to start for them last year. Carolina drafted Matt Corral in the third round, but the former Ole Miss star is coming off a significant injury and not expected to be NFL-ready in his first year.

There has been some talk of a surprise team entering the mix for Mayfield, but the Panthers make the most sense. If the Browns are willing to eat most of Mayfield’s contract to essentially buy a draft pick, a deal should get done eventually.