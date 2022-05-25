Panthers reportedly willing to bring back Cam Newton under 2 conditions

Cam Newton has struggled over his last two seasons, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t closing the door on bringing him back for 2022.

On Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers are open to signing Newton. Alexander says there are two conditions under which Carolina would sign Newton: he would not enter camp as the starter, and he would need to agree to a smaller salary.

Bringing in Newton on these terms could make sense for both parties. The former MVP’s best days seem to be behind him, but he’s familiar with the organization. Newton could also serve as a mentor to rookie quarterback Matt Corral.

The Panthers’ quarterback room of Sam Darnold, Corral and P.J. Walker is unproven. Newton could replace any of the three if they got hurt.

While Darnold is listed as the starter on the team’s current depth chart, the Panthers do have reported interest in two other quarterbacks. If the Panthers pick up either of them, Newton will likely need to look elsewhere for a job in 2022.

In eight games with the Panthers in 2021, Newton completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and 684 yards. He also rushed for 230 yards and 5 scores.