Report: Panthers still interested in 2 veteran QBs

May 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Matt Rhule during a game

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report.

The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.

Carolina’s quarterback situation is far from settled. Sam Darnold failed to convince last year, and though the Panthers drafted Matt Corral, the rookie probably will not be seen as ready to play immediately. That leaves the team as a possible destination for stopgap options like Mayfield or Garoppolo, whom the Browns and 49ers are respectively trying to trade.

Garoppolo, at least, could be had on Carolina’s terms later in the offseason. That may be a situation worth watching, but not for a few weeks.

