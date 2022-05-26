Report: Panthers made specific demand in Baker Mayfield trade talks

The Carolina Panthers have been repeatedly mentioned as a potential suitor for Baker Mayfield, but their discussions with the Cleveland Browns have not gotten very far. There is likely only one obstacle in the way, and that is money.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, trade talks between the Panthers and Browns stalled prior to the NFL Draft over Mayfield’s $18.9 million salary. The Panthers want Cleveland to pay the majority of that money, likely somewhere in the $13-14 million range.

A recent report claimed the Browns have offered to eat a “good chunk” of Mayfield’s salary. Perhaps that figure has not gotten high enough for Carolina.

Basically, the Browns want to buy a draft pick. Their only other option is to cut Mayfield, and they would still owe him his full $18.9 million salary if they did that. Teams like the Panthers know Cleveland has virtually no leverage after the Deshaun Watson trade.

The Panthers are said to be interested in Mayfield and one other veteran quarterback. At some point, the Browns may have to eat Mayfield’s entire salary in order to facilitate a trade. They might have more luck during training camp if a QB gets injured, but the money is always going to be an issue.