Report: Browns have offered to sweeten pot in Baker Mayfield trade talks

One of the biggest obstacles the Cleveland Browns have faced in trying to trade Baker Mayfield is the former first overall pick’s salary. They have apparently tried to address that issue, though they may need to try a bit harder.

Mayfield is owed $18.8 million in 2022 as a result of the Browns picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract prior to last season. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Cleveland has offered to eat a “good chunk” of Mayfield’s salary in order to help facilitate a trade. Yet, Mayfield remains with the team.

That likely means the Browns have to offer to take on more — if not all — of Mayfield’s salary. If they do so, they would essentially be buying a draft pick. That is a better outcome than cutting Mayfield, as they would still have to eat his full salary if they did that, anyway.

Mayfield has been inconsistent through his first four NFL seasons. The Browns acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, so there is no chance Mayfield is going to remain in Cleveland. That is why the Browns have almost no leverage in trade talks. Very few teams need a starting quarterback at this juncture, and those teams may want to force Cleveland to cut Mayfield.

We know of one NFC team that has been continuously linked to Mayfield. The bottom line is the Browns are more determined to get something in return for Mayfield than teams are to acquire the 27-year-old. That is not a great spot to be in.