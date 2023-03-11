 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 10, 2023

Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick

March 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Frank Reich smiling

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers made a huge move on Friday to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That almost certainly puts them in line to select their quarterback of choice, unless they do something very unorthodox. That possibility is real, at least according to one report.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and coach Frank Reich like multiple quarterbacks at the top of the draft, and could trade back down if they find they feel particularly strongly about more than one, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Person does add, however, that many around the league believe the Panthers favor Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and moved up to select him.

Trading for the No. 1 pick only to trade back again is not a move that would make a lot of sense. While much can change in a month and scouting is still ongoing, it is also tough to envision the Panthers making such a monster move without having a clear idea of their end goal.

Some reports indicate that the Panthers might not be in total agreement on which quarterback they would want in this spot. They have plenty of time to make that decision, but moving up and then moving back would certainly make the organization look a bit confused.

Article Tags

2022 NFL DraftCarolina Panthers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus