Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers made a huge move on Friday to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That almost certainly puts them in line to select their quarterback of choice, unless they do something very unorthodox. That possibility is real, at least according to one report.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and coach Frank Reich like multiple quarterbacks at the top of the draft, and could trade back down if they find they feel particularly strongly about more than one, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Panthers now control the draft. A source said Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of QBs at the top. If they end up liking more than 1, they could potentially trade down, source said. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 10, 2023

Person does add, however, that many around the league believe the Panthers favor Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and moved up to select him.

Trading for the No. 1 pick only to trade back again is not a move that would make a lot of sense. While much can change in a month and scouting is still ongoing, it is also tough to envision the Panthers making such a monster move without having a clear idea of their end goal.

Some reports indicate that the Panthers might not be in total agreement on which quarterback they would want in this spot. They have plenty of time to make that decision, but moving up and then moving back would certainly make the organization look a bit confused.