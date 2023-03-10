Carolina Panthers at odds over which QB to draft No. 1 overall?

The Carolina Panthers on Friday made a trade with the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 spot in this year’s NFL Draft. They very obviously plan to select a player they hope will become their franchise quarterback. But they may currently have some differences of opinion on quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “SportsCenter” Friday that the leadership for the team may be split.

“There’s a belief that David Tepper loves Bryce Young. Frank Reich likes C.J. Stroud,” Schefter said he told a Panthers employee.

“We love all these quarterbacks, and we’ve got 48 days to make a decision on which one we’ll be taking,” the team employee said in response to Schefter.

That’s an admission from Carolina that they aren’t 100 percent certain yet about whom they will pick. Schefter said he believes the Panthers are deciding between Young and Stroud.

The Panthers took Matt Corral in the third round of the draft last year and have him and Jacob Eason under contract. Now they are prepared to add a major quarterback to the top of their depth chart. They also have a quarterback-friendly head coach in Frank Reich and experienced quarterback in Josh McCown ready to help the young quarterback get to work.