Panthers sign 2-time Super Bowl champion

The Carolina Panthers are bringing in a player who has been to the promised land multiple times.

Veteran safety Eric Rowe has agreed to terms with the Panthers, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rowe, 30, had spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

A second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Rowe was traded to the New England Patriots in 2016 and went on to win two Super Bowls there (LI over the Atlanta Falcons as well as LIII over the Los Angeles Rams). He then signed with the Dolphins in 2019, recording 56 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games for them last season.

Rowe is more of a depth signing at this point than an everyday starting safety. But he still provides value with his burst and his hit-stick ability.

Eric Rowe gets the 3rd down sack pic.twitter.com/2tYV2nASYB — FinCuts (@FinCuts) December 12, 2022

Eric Rowe layin’ down the thunder. pic.twitter.com/PrIMqsyFrB — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) April 6, 2023

Former #Ute DB Legend, Eric Rowe with the strip sack and fumble return for a TD! @TheEricRowe pic.twitter.com/bFuMxyp5FT — THE REAL U (@therealutahutes) January 15, 2023

The Panthers have mostly been quiet on the defensive side of the ball this NFL offseason. But they did add some good skill players and also have the opportunity to select a franchise QB with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.