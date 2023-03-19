 Skip to main content
Adam Thielen agrees to sign with NFC team

March 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Adam Thielen in his Minnesota Vikings uniform

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) looks on in the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen has a new team.

Thielen announced on Instagram that he will be joining the Carolina Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Thielen and the Panthers were in agreement on a three-year contract.

The Panthers are in need of receiving help, so Thielen is an ideal fit. The 32-year-old has been a reliable red zone option for the Minnesota Vikings, and has 30 total receiving touchdowns in the last three seasons.

The move does not come as a huge shock, as Thielen and the Panthers had been strongly linked to each other in recent days since the Vikings released him. He figures to be a big part of the rebuilt offense with the Panthers likely to use the No. 1 pick on a new franchise quarterback.

