Adam Thielen agrees to sign with NFC team

Free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen has a new team.

Thielen announced on Instagram that he will be joining the Carolina Panthers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Thielen and the Panthers were in agreement on a three-year contract.

WR Adam Thielen announces on Intsa he’s headed to the Carolina #Panthers pic.twitter.com/Rw8Y1XHXCB — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 19, 2023

Sources: The #Panthers are finalizing a 3-year deal with former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen, as his second act begins in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/briLunUjpg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

The Panthers are in need of receiving help, so Thielen is an ideal fit. The 32-year-old has been a reliable red zone option for the Minnesota Vikings, and has 30 total receiving touchdowns in the last three seasons.

The move does not come as a huge shock, as Thielen and the Panthers had been strongly linked to each other in recent days since the Vikings released him. He figures to be a big part of the rebuilt offense with the Panthers likely to use the No. 1 pick on a new franchise quarterback.