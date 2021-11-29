Panthers coach gives update on Christian McCaffrey’s ankle injury

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey did not play in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins after he suffered an ankle injury. That has led to concern about him missing more games, but the latest injury does not sound that serious.

McCaffrey rolled his ankle during the first half of Sunday’s game. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that X-rays came back negative. He also said he believed McCaffrey could have returned to the game in the second half after getting his ankle taped, but the Panthers decided to play things safe.

McCaffrey was spotted with a walking boot on his foot after the game. That could also have been precautionary. The good news is the Panthers have a bye in Week 13, so he will have extra time to heal.

While he’s undoubtedly one of the best offensive players in the NFL, McCaffrey has struggled to stay on the field. He missed several games earlier this year due to a hamstring issue. McCaffrey seemed to blame the league for that issue.