Robby Anderson has savage response to Baker Mayfield report

The Carolina Panthers are viewed by many as a logical suitor for Baker Mayfield, but one of their top wide receivers seemingly wants no part of the former first overall pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Friday that the Panthers make the most sense for Mayfield at the moment. Robby Anderson caught wind of the report and decided to express his opposition publicly.

Looks like Robby Anderson doesn’t want Baker Mayfield in Carolina pic.twitter.com/dl42jUlWPp — 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) April 15, 2022

There is only one way to interpret that comment. Considering Carolina’s two other options right now are Sam Darnold or a rookie, that is pretty insulting to Mayfield.

Anderson is the Panthers’ top wideout. He had a career-high 95 catches for 1,096 yards in 2020 but had just 53 catches in 17 games last year. The 28-year-old was with the New York Jets for four seasons before he got to Carolina, so he has played with bad quarterbacks throughout his career.

There have been some rumblings this offseason about Anderson potentially being traded. If the Panthers acquire Mayfield, he may ask them to make that happen.