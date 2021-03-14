Pat McAfee says ESPN has banned employees from appearing on his show

Pat McAfee has become one of the most well known sports media personalities since retiring from the NFL. He has served as a college football analyst for ESPN, and now he hosts a TV/radio show that has become extremely popular. The show is so popular now that he claims ESPN will not allow its employees to appear as guests.

McAfee shared on Friday that there were no ESPN guests on the show that day.

“There was no ESPN people on the show today … they mandated it all out of the show,” McAfee said. “They’re not allowed on the show. Teammates, friends, people I’ve known for years — not allowed anymore.

“I got a text and a followup call from somebody in another field that allowed me the information,” McAfee said. “It was a good era.”

The former Indianapolis Colts punter then pondered whether this means he needs to retaliate by not appearing on ESPN programming. He also told A.J. Hawk that he believes the policy is specific only to his show.

This is not the first time ESPN has done something similar. They do not feel they pay, make famous, and give a platform to their employees in order to enrich a competitor.

The same thing happened to Dan Patrick in the past. McAfee should take this as a compliment; ESPN wouldn’t bother making a policy for a nobody.

It was a good run.. SHAHT AHT to all my friends that used to be able to come on the show #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/imek79iVUl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2021

