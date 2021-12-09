Pat McAfee reportedly making $30 million per year in deal with FanDuel

Pat McAfee made a surprising decision nearly four years ago to retire from the NFL and pursue a career in media, and we now have further evidence of just how much it has paid off.

McAfee, who hosts the daily “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM Radio, announced on Thursday that he has signed a new contract extension with sponsor FanDuel. The 34-year-old said the new deal is worth “an absurd amount of money” but did not reveal the exact figure. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the agreement is for roughly $30 million per year.

McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2016. He was one of the best in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016. He announced his retirement following the 2016 season and joined Barstool Sports as a contributor. McAfee cited having multiple knee surgeries as one reason he walked away from the NFL.

As many have noted, McAfee will now be paid twice as much in one year by FanDuel as he made during his entire NFL career. He made just north of $15 million in eight seasons with the Colts, according to Spotrac.com.

McAfee is incredibly popular due to his witty sense of humor and no-nonsense attitude. He also has relationships with many prominent athletes and reporters, who are regular guests on his show. It’s easy to understand why FanDuel wanted to continue the partnership.