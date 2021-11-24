Aaron Rodgers blasts ‘COVID toe’ report, shares full story of injury

Aaron Rodgers has been quite forthcoming about the extent of his toe injury this week, and he shared even more details about it on Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers star also blasted a report that claimed the ailment is related to his recent bout of COVID-19.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers joked that “COVID toe” is the only lingering impact he has had from COVID-19. Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal took Rodgers seriously and published a column on Wednesday claiming the reigning MVP almost certainly has “COVID toe,” which apparently is a complication some people have experienced after they contracted COVID-19. Beaton noted that the condition causes “discoloration and lesions” and “can be extremely painful and turn the toes purple.”

Beaton obviously doesn’t know how snarky and sarcastic Rodgers can be. On Wednesday, Rodgers ripped the Wall Street Journal and said he has a fractured toe. He sustained the injury while working out on his own during quarantine.

Aaron Rodgers makes it clear he does not have "COVID toe" and says he's dealing with a fractured toe. Prior to recording, Rodgers actually lifted up his foot to show everyone his toe. Fracture happened during his quarantine doing his own workouts.pic.twitter.com/KJILzouMeV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2021

Rodgers was also kind enough to show his toe to reporters to prove he doesn’t have any lesions or other “COVID toe” symptoms.

“I have a fractured toe.” pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

Rodgers said after Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings that his injury is worse than turf toe and will likely linger for a while. He then provided more details on McAfee’s show and said the injury is related to his bone. We now know it is a fracture of his pinky toe.

It’s no surprise Rodgers seized the opportunity to prove a member of the media wrong. He also blasted the media when discussing his vaccination status earlier this month.

The broken toe is something Rodgers will have to continue to play through. He said he plans to do that and is hoping Green Bay’s Week 13 bye will help him heal.