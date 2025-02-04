Pat Surtain II interested in pulling a Travis Hunter

Pat Surtain II thinks he could does some two-way work like Travis Hunter.

Surtain spoke with Denver Westword’s Catie Cheshire for an interview that was published last week. During the interview, Surtain was asked about pulling a Hunter and catching some passes at wide receiver for his Denver Broncos. He said he wouldn’t mind it.

“Why not?” Surtain said. “Put me at receiver. Let me make a couple plays here and there. I could do it. Whatever route you need me to, whatever you need me to do, I’m there. …Me at receiver is very dynamic. Playing cornerback and going up against the top wideouts of the game each and every week, I think that would definitely help my case out even more.”

The likelihood of Surtain playing both ways seems low. NFL teams probably would convert Hunter to just one position or the other, and that is likely going to be cornerback. But it’s still fun to think about. We also know that Surtain is a fan of Hunter and wore a shirt promoting the Colorado WR/DB for the Heisman Trophy.

CB love 🤝 Patrick Surtain II warming up in a Travis Hunter Heisman shirt 🦬@Rivals | @CUSportsNation (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/TzQgYNHXtH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 3, 2024

It might not be long before Surtain and Hunter are the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Surtain was the No. 9 overall pick by the Broncos in 2021 and has been a two-time All-Pro player. He had four interceptions this season, including one he returned for a touchdown. Hunter is widely expected to be a top-5 draft pick, and teams reportedly have a preference for his future position.