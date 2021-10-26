Ex-Patriot Patrick Chung arrested on domestic violence charge

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung is once again in trouble with the law.

Chung was arrested on Monday on a charge related to domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by the Boston Globe. The 34-year-old was charged with assault and battery against a family member and vandalism following an alleged incident in Milton, Mass.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear. Chung is set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

In 2019, Chung was arrested in New Hampshire on felony drug charges for cocaine possession. Those charges were dropped after Chung reached an agreement for good behavior and periodic drug testing for two years. It’s unclear if his latest arrest violated the terms of his agreement.

Chung retired from the NFL prior to this season after opting out in 2020. He was drafted by the Patriots with the 34th overall pick in 2009. He spent the first four years of his career in New England before playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for one season in 2013 and then returning to the Pats.