Patrick Mahomes makes admission about his controversial flop

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted that he did not have his finest moment early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes admitted that he was trying to draw a flag with his sideline flop during the Kansas City victory, and that his attempt was a little over the top. It does not help that the flop did not work, as Mahomes failed to get the flag he was looking for.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes said. “I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

Patrick Mahomes told @cdotharrison: “I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag. … I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.” pic.twitter.com/oFhq2LkMSh — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 22, 2025

Mahomes did not get the flag, but he was roundly called out for the attempt. It really did not sit well as it came a handful of plays after he benefitted from a controversial call under similar circumstances.

Ultimately, Mahomes will not apologize for the other iffy calls that went in his favor. The flop, however, was definitely over the top, and he knows it.