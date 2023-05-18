Patrick Mahomes campaigns for NHL team to move to Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing his part to try to bring another pro sports franchise to town.

Mahomes on Wednesday tweeted about the potential relocation of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, suggesting that Kansas City would be an excellent landing spot for them if they do move.

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

The Coyotes’ status is in flux after Tempe voters rejected a plan to build a new arena in the city, leaving the team without a long-term home. While relocation is not guaranteed, the plan’s failure makes it more possible, if not likely, that the team will ultimately have to move.

The NHL had a team in Kansas City for two seasons in the 1970s, and the city is home to the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks, a minor league affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

If Kansas City is serious about trying to attract the Coyotes, Mahomes would be a great ambassador, and he sounds ready and eager to help. There is no questioning his commitment since he’s tried to temporarily recruit an NBA team as well.