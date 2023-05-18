 Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes campaigns for NHL team to move to Kansas City

May 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes in a headband

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing his part to try to bring another pro sports franchise to town.

Mahomes on Wednesday tweeted about the potential relocation of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, suggesting that Kansas City would be an excellent landing spot for them if they do move.

The Coyotes’ status is in flux after Tempe voters rejected a plan to build a new arena in the city, leaving the team without a long-term home. While relocation is not guaranteed, the plan’s failure makes it more possible, if not likely, that the team will ultimately have to move.

The NHL had a team in Kansas City for two seasons in the 1970s, and the city is home to the ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks, a minor league affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

If Kansas City is serious about trying to attract the Coyotes, Mahomes would be a great ambassador, and he sounds ready and eager to help. There is no questioning his commitment since he’s tried to temporarily recruit an NBA team as well.

