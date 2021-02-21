Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews announce birth of daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced on Sunday the birth of their daughter.

Matthews shared a photo on social media of a necklace that read “Sterling.” They shared that their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born on Saturday.

This is the first child for Mahomes and Matthews, who have been together since high school.

Matthews became pregnant last year shortly after Mahomes signed his long-term contract extension with the Chiefs. The two got engaged soon thereafter, and they were expecting the birth to take place not too long after the Super Bowl. Sterling was born exactly two weeks after her father’s team faced the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.