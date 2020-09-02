Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes celebrated two different rings on Tuesday — one for the Super Bowl, and the other for his engagement to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs gathered at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday to receive their rings for winning the Super Bowl last season. After receiving his ring, Mahomes then proposed to Matthews.

He took her to a suite in the stadium that was filled with rose petals and flowers. The message “Will you marry me?” was written out in neon lights. Matthews said yes and got a massive engagement ring.

Patrick Mahomes got a Super Bowl ring. Brittany Matthews got an engagement ring. : patrickmahomes and brittanylynne on IG pic.twitter.com/lFxXwMNaGL — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) September 2, 2020

Matthews wasn’t the only one who got to enjoy a massive ring. Here was Mahomes’ reaction to unboxing his Super Bowl ring:

Find someone that looks at you the way @PatrickMahomes looks at his Super Bowl ring pic.twitter.com/0Ew0aMKqtG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2020

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since 10th grade and even have shared old pictures from their high school prom together in 2013. Matthews has proudly represented her fiance for years and now has the ring to strengthen their ties.